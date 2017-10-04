San Diego Film Festival opens Wednesday night with screening of ‘Marshall’

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Film Festival is scheduled to open Wednesday with a screening of “Marshall” at the Balboa Theatre.

The opening night biopic about a young Thurgood Marshall in one of his most important cases before he became the first black member of the U.S. Supreme Court — 50 years ago Monday — stars Chadwick Boseman, Kate Hudson and James Cromwell, among others. It is set for general release on Oct. 13.

The festival will offer screenings of films through Sunday at the Regal Cinema UA Horton Plaza and ArcLight UTC theaters. Special events will be held at the Pendry Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Actor Patrick Stewart, who’s known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in television’s “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” will receive the festival’s top honor, the Gregory Peck Award, on Thursday.

Other honorees include:

— Heather Graham, who has appeared in films like “Boogie Nights” and the “Hangover” and was a regular on the television series “Scrubs” and “Twin Peaks”;

— Kumail Nanjiani, of “The Big Sick” and television programs “Portlandia” and “Silicon Valley”;

— Taran Killam, previously of “Saturday Night Live” and “Twelve Years a Slave”; and

— Blake Jenner, who played Ryder Lee in the television series “Glee” and will receive the Rising Star Award.

Panel discussions, including an actors panel, will take place at the Pendry Hotel on Friday and Saturday, covering topics such as women in films, social impacts and business concerns.

Information on the films, events and tickets is online at sdfilmfest.com. Five-day passes are $350, while single-day passes are $75. Tickets to individual screenings or panels are $16.