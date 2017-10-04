Pedestrian killed crossing San Marcos street

SAN MARCOS – Deputies Wednesday were investigating the cause of a collision that killed a female pedestrian in San Marcos.

Deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of San Elijo Road, said sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Foster.

Deputies at the sheriff’s San Marcos station said a vehicle entered the No. 1 lane of southbound San Elijo Road from a nearby business and struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway at the time. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, Foster said. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene. The cause of the crash was under investigation, with alcohol and drugs not immediately ruled out as factors.

Anyone with information on the accident was urged to call Deputy David Rosenthal at (760) 510-5047.