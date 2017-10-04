Man struck by apparent stray bullet at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 21-year-old man smoking outside a Bay Terraces apartment complex was struck in the foot by an apparent stray bullet Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim was smoking outside just after 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Casey Street when he heard gunshots, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

"He looked around and didn't see anyone but felt a burning sensation in his foot," the officer said. "The victim realized he had been shot (and) ran to a family member's house who transported the victim to a hospital."

The man's injury was not considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

Police said they are investigating whether the man actually shot himself in the foot.