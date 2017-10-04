Man stabbed during East Village robbery

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday during a robbery in the East Village section of San Diego.

The victim was on the north sidewalk in the 1600 block of G Street around 6:05 p.m. when four male suspects approached, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

“One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack and stabbed him in the left abdomen area,” Heims said, adding that the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen heading west on G Street, Heims said.

The suspect who stabbed the victim was described as Hispanic 17-18 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with short black hair. He wore a white shirt and gray pants.

Detailed descriptions of the other suspects were not available although they were all thought to be about the same age as the primary suspect, Heims said.