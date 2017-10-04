Local students take part in ‘Walk to School Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In the form of a walking school bus, kids from Logan Elementary safely made their way to the classroom Wednesday after meeting at Memorial Park in Logan Heights.

“I know not to walk when there’s cars driving and when there’s a red light and not to talk to strangers,” said Ernie Bernal a 4th grader at Logan Elementary.

The annual walk is part of the International Walk to School Day, a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day. The idea is to teach students how to safely get to school and promotes physical activity.

According to Circulate San Diego, studies show that students who walk to school are more physically active during the day. do better in school, have enhanced concentration and better classroom behavior.

“This is the point in time where kids are learning in school but also need to learn outside of school and need to learn how to walk and bike safely,” said Maya Rosas, with Circulate San Diego.

Other San Diego area schools also participated in the walk -to-school event.