LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock rented a room in downtown Las Vegas through Airbnb at The Ogden around the same time as the Life is Beautiful concert, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Wednesday.

The Life is Beautiful concert took place from September 22 to 25.

Lombardo said investigators have recovered video from the Ogden to review Paddock’s actions while he was there.

