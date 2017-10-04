FOX 5 Supercuts Football Fan Of The Week Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
- HOW TO ENTER: Upload your best football fan photo in .jpeg format at www.fox5sandiego.com and fill out, accurately, the online entry form including your name, phone, email address and the neighborhood you live in, between 6:00 AM. (PT) Monday, October 9, 2017 and 9:00 AM on Friday, December 15, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”) for your chance to win a $100.00 gift card from www.nflshop.com.The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. Limit one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. The use of third-party software or web sites to participate is prohibited. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries, or difficulties in uploading files. Entries, including uploaded photo images, become the property of FOX 5 and will not be returned.
- SELECTION OF WINNERS: On 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/3, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24, 12/1, 12/8 and 12/15, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., a winner will be selected at random from all entries submitted as of the time of the drawing during the Sweepstakes Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. Winner’s name will be announced, and uploaded photo image will be shown on the FOX 5 Morning News on the same day, except in cases of breaking news or other reasons, in which case the on-air announcement may be made at a later time or date. Sponsor will attempt to notify the selected winner by phone and/or email following the drawing. The selected winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if the selected winner (1) cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) does not comply with eligibility requirements; and/or (3) does not adhere to these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding.
- THE PRIZE: $100 gift card from nflshop.com, an online shop for NFL merchandise. Ten (10) prizes will be awarded, one per week during the Sweepstakes Period.
- PRIZE RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITATIONS: Orders from nflshops.com are subject to sales tax and shipping/handling charges, unless free shipping applies. If orders exceed $100.00, excess charges are the responsibility of the winner. The use of gift cards is subject to all rules printed on the cards and posted at nflshops.com. Gift cards will not be replaced if lost or stolen.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC, Tribune Media, Supercuts, NFL, other broadcast media (radio, television and cable), and of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies, are not eligible to enter or win. One winner per household during the Sweepstakes Period.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 since May 31, 2015 are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name and photo: By entering, each entrant: (1) grants permission, without further compensation, to KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”) and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, home town, and uploaded photograph, for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes, (2) warrants that the entrant’s uploaded photo image is his/her original work, and that the entrant has all required permissions, rights and licenses from any persons and/or images depicted in the photo necessary for submission of the photo in this Sweepstakes and for Sponsors’ display of the image on FOX 5, if the entrant is chosen as a winner, and (3) agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors, their parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and their officers, directors, agents and employees, against any claim, loss or liability, including attorney’s fees, arising out of the submission or use of the photo image as authorized in these Official Rules.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News email alerts and all email news updates. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on. This sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribune.com/.
- Winners may pick up prizes at FOX 5 Studios, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111, Monday-Friday during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or winners may choose to receive the prize by mail. If mailed, Sponsors are not responsible for lost, damaged or stolen cards. Prizes must be picked up within 60 days of winning.
- INTERNET: Sponsors are not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors or for computer viruses or for damage caused to any participant’s computer in accessing the sweepstakes website. If, for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event FOX 5 terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, FOX 5 will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained until December 31, 2017 at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our web site, fox5sandiego.com.
- Winners List. For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the FOX 5 Football Fan of the Week Sweepstakes, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than December 31, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on the FOX 5 website.
- Sponsor: KSWB FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.Supercuts Corporate Office & Headquarters, 7201 Metro Blvd, Edina, MN 55439.