Family describes how gunman terrorized Chula Vista daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Gustavo Sepulveda is facing 36 charges, including 11 attempted murder counts, as a result of his alleged rampage at a Chula Vista daycare Monday afternoon.

Police say Sepulveda tried to set the home that houses the daycare facility on fire twice.

He is also accused of breaking into the residence and shooting at his ex-girlfriend, who was taking care of seven children at the time.

Investigators say she and a co-worker ushered the children into a bathroom to shield the kids from Sepulveda, who was armed.

The woman reportedly grabbed her own gun and fired at Sepulveda in self-defense.

"She's not doing so great. She was put in a real bad situation, she and her co-worker handled it just like they were trained to do," said Benny Mullinax, the victim's father.

Neither Sepulveda nor the woman were wounded during the incident.

Sepulveda is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.