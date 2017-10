SAN DIEGO – Xander Schauffele of San Diego capped an exceptional golf season with being named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old La Jolla resident started the 2017 golf season ranked No. 352 in the world. That rank didn’t last long, as he won the Greenbrier Classic in July and the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in September.

Schaufeele is a graduate of Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State University.

Xander will be on the FOX 5 Morning News Thursday.