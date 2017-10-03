Woman seeks mother, 11-year-old boy who attended Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS – A San Diego woman who escaped the Las Vegas shooting massacre is trying to connect with a mother and her 11-year-old son who were at the concert.

Jessica Yerkey was at the country music festival with her friend. They were separated in the crowd when the shooting started.

“We heard what we thought were fireworks, I’m guessing in between reloading more shot happened and that’s when we all started running,” Yerkey said.

She later found out her friend ran for safety and stayed inside the MGM.

Prior to the shooting, Yerkey was talking to a mom and a boy, who won tickets from a radio station. The boy reminded Yerkey of her son. She intended to exchange contact info with the mother after the concert, but due to the shooting that did not happen.

“I need to know she made it out. She’s from Chino Hills and was with her 11-year-old little boy,” Yerkey said.