Stranger helps reunite mother with 5-year-old son lost during Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS – While the heartbreaking tragedy in Las Vegas was unfolding, many people looked for loved ones lost in the crowd.

On Sunday, Doris Huser and her two young children were enjoying the Route 91 Festival.

Before the shooting began, her daughter said she needed to go to the bathroom. At that point, she left her 5-year-old son Aden with his aunt, she told KTNV.

Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

Moments later, shots rang out and she immediately became worried about Aden. She tried getting through the crowd, but couldn’t find her son.

“I lost her and I was sad because it was just me and my aunt and I didn’t know where my sister was so I didn’t know where to run,” Aden said.

During the chaos, Aden also became separated from his aunt but was spotted by Lindsey Rogers.

Immediately, Rogers took the boy to safety and then relied on social media to help him get home.

One of Rogers’ friends took a picture of Aden, posted it to Facebook and it wasn’t long before it was seen by one of Aden’s relatives.

He was picked up by his grandparents and ultimately reunited with his mom.

“All I remember is seeing my son come out of the garage door and I dropped to my knees,” Doris said. “He ran as hard as he could to me and we were like one for a second. He just held on to me so tight.”