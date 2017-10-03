Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle freeway crash

BONSALL, Calif. — A motorcyclist died when he collided with a vehicle, then was hit by an SUV on Interstate 15 near Bonsall, authorities said Tuesday.

The deadly wreck just before 9 p.m. on southbound I-15 just north of Old Highway 395, CHP officer Tommy Doerr said. The Suzuki motorcycle hit another vehicle, possibly a pickup. A Nissan Murano SUV then hit the motorcycle, the officer said.

“That was kind of a secondary crash,” Doerr said.

The rider, whose identity was not released, was alive when first responders arrived but died at the scene, Doerr said. No other injuries were reported.