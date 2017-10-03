Man posts video tour of same room where Las Vegas gunman fired deadly shots

LAS VEGAS – After realizing he and his wife had stayed in the same Las Vegas suite where gunman Stephen Paddock fired shots at a country festival Sunday night, a North Carolina man posted a video he took of the rooms during their stay last year.

Paddock shot at a crowd of about 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival as country star Jason Aldean was performing, killing 59 people and injuring 527 more.

Paddock was in suite 135 on the 32nd floor of the hotel when he unleashed a hailstorm of bullets.

On Monday, Jeff Bridges of Charlotte, North Carolina, posted a video that showed he and his wife’s stay at Mandalay Bay last year.

“Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135,” the post reads.

The nearly five-minute video narrated by Bridges gives a tour of the suite, including a final look at the concert area.

“The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area,” Bridges wrote.