Las Vegas police release body cam footage of response to mass shooting

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police Tuesday released a clip of a compilation of footage from multiple body cameras worn by officers responding to Sunday's mass shooting.

"You'll see that the officers were dealing with some uncooperative citizens at times, but at all times they were trying to locate the source fo the gunfire as well as evacuate those citizens that were in the line of fire," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahil told reporters before the clip was played at a news conference.

McMahil then narrates what is seen in the video.

McMahil said investigators were still going through a "significant amount" of body camera footage.

