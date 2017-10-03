Fire destroys office inside Encinitas commercial building

ENCINITAS — Authorities Tuesday are seeking to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a single office inside an Encinitas commercial building before firefighters doused the flames.

A resident living one street behind the business reported seeing light smoke about 10:55 p.m. Monday in the area of the 300 block of N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas Fire Battalion Chief Jim Mickelson said. Fire crews reported the smoke was increasing in intensity as they arrived on scene.

Firefighters entered the building — the site of Traveltrust, a travel agency, and possibly other businesses — where they found a “middle office and computer room completely involved,” Mickelson said. Flames had also spread to the ceiling and attic area directly above the office.

“It took about 25 minutes to get it under control,” Mickelson said. “The cause is still under investigation and we don’t have an estimation yet on the cost of the damage.”

The battalion chief said no foul play was suspected and the investigation was ongoing.