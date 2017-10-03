Driver ditches injured passenger after rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A driver fled on foot after a single-vehicle rollover crash left his passenger injured near the Chollas Reservoir in Oak Park, police said Tuesday.

The crash, reported just before 8 p.m. Monday, resulted from the driver speeding around a curve in the 6200 block of College Grove Drive, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. The 21-year-old driver lost control of his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder around the curve and hit a curb, causing the SUV to roll.

The passenger, also an unidentified 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening, Buttle said. The San Diego Police Department’s traffic detectives were investigating the crash as a felony hit-and-run.