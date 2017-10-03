Council OKs settlement for woman sexually battered by ex-cop

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council gave final approval Tuesday to a $250,000 settlement for a woman who was sexually battered by a former police officer.

The woman’s interactions with ex-SDPD Officer Christopher Hays in December 2013 led to personal injuries, according to her lawsuit. Hays abused her and taunted her for an hour and a half when he gave her a ride home, according to her court papers.

The city has already paid four settlements — $2.2. million — because of Hays’ actions. He pleaded guilty in August 2014 to false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery while on duty and was sentenced to a year in jail, but was released in early 2015.

During his trial, three women testified that they were groped while being searched by Hays. One woman told the judge that she has trouble sleeping in her own bed after Hays followed her to her apartment and had her expose her breasts and told her to touch his groin.

Hays resigned the day after he was charged.

The City Council gave unanimous initial approval to the settlement in June during closed session.

The council members also formally approved a $500,000 settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed by Thomas Perez on behalf of the city’s refuse collection truck drivers. The drivers claimed they were due unpaid wages.

Both items were passed unanimously, without comment, as part of the council’s consent calendar.