TMZ: Tom Petty removed from life support after suffering heart attack

LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty was rushed to a hospital after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, TMZ reported.

When paramedics arrived at Petty’s Malibu home, he was not breathing, the entertainment website reported.

Petty was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support, TMZ reported. He was taken off life support after doctors determined that he had no brain activity, TMZ said.

Petty, 66, was the leader and frontman with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

