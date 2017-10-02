SoCal woman felt like ‘sitting duck’ during Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - "A sitting duck." One Southern California woman described her experience during Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas.

Ranee Canelo and her mother were enjoying the third day of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when all of a sudden they heard what sounded like fireworks.

“Ba ba ba ba ba ba ba ba! So many in a row,” Canelo said. “Jason Aldean was still performing. I was looking at him as a cue to find out if things were okay or not. Then, he runs off the stage and the whole stage goes black. I was one of the first people to start moving. I just grabbed my mom by the wrist and said, 'We have to get out of here.'"

Then again, gunfire rattled the air and they immediately hit the ground.

“I just remember laying there hearing these gunshots go off and you just feel so helpless. There’s nothing you can do, but just hope one of them doesn’t hit you,” Canelo said.

Canelo said when the gunfire stopped she yelled for her mother to run. Eventually, they made it past the gate and ran into the darkness.

“My throat is sore today from how high and how loud I was screaming,” she told FOX 5, adding how everyone went into survival mode. “I helped throw rocks through a glass wall of a building and kicked it down."

Many people took shelter in the building before making their way to an airport hangar, then to UNLV.

“There was a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. My mom is a registered nurse so she went over to help him,” Canelo said. "He was okay. People were just helping each other and making sure they were okay."

Canelo will never forget the series of events.

“My thoughts are more how lucky I am? Why not me? Why did we get the chance? We survived and other people just weren’t so lucky,” Canelo said.

She told FOX 5 it will probably take some time for her to be able to step into a large crowd again.