Off-duty San Diego firefighter injured at Las Vegas concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Several San Diegans were among the people who were killed and injured by a gunman who opened fire with an arsenal of guns on a crowd at an outdoor country-music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, committing the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Jennifer Irvine, who ran a family-law and criminal-defense practice out of an office high-rise near El Cortez hotel in San Diego, died Sunday evening in the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, a three-day concert at Las Vegas Village, a co-worker disclosed via a social-media message.

"My good friend, colleague, and business partner Jennifer Irvine was killed by a madman at the festival in Las Vegas," attorney Thomas Slattery of Coronado posted on his Facebook page. "A tragic loss of a kind, generous, and beautiful lady. She will be greatly missed."

As many as two dozen off-duty police officers and firefighters from San Diego also were at the open-air show when the gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas Massacre

In a predawn tweet, SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman stated that she was grateful the members of her agency present during the rampage were unharmed.

"We are all grieving with (the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) and everyone affected by this horrific attack," Zimmerman added.

San Diego Fire spokeswoman Monica Munoz confirmed seven off-duty firefighters were in Las Vegas and one suffered minor injuries. The firefighters had yet to return to San Diego.

A spokeswoman from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said no deputies from the agency were believed to have been in attendance at the festival.

One Las Vegas-area officer responding to the shooting was critically injured while another sustained minor injuries, police said. Two off-duty officers from the Las Vegas area reportedly were killed.

The gunman apparently killed himself before SWAT officers breached the hotel room where he'd been staying for several days, according to police. Authorities disclosed no suspected motive for the massacre.

Country-music singer Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the gunfire erupted, is scheduled to play a concert Saturday at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, as well as shows Friday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim. It remained unknown Monday afternoon if those concerts would go forward as planned.