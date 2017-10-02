Runaway trash truck kills man in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO – A runaway trash truck struck and killed a sanitation worker Monday in a La Jolla alley, authorities reported.

The 30-year-old man was positioning a garbage bin in the access road off the 7600 block of Herschel Avenue when the vehicle rolled forward and pinned him against a concrete-block wall shortly before 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the 30-year-old victim to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, will investigate the fatality, SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros said.