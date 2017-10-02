Off-duty SDPD officers attending Las Vegas concert unharmed in deadly mass shooting

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen off-duty San Diego Police Department officers were unharmed while attending a music festival on the Las Vegas strip, where a man opened fire, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 400 in the worst mass-shooting in U.S. history.

It wasn’t immediately known exactly how many SDPD employees were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, but many were checking in Monday morning to report that they were unharmed, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas Mass Shooting

“We’re compiling a list right now,” Delimitros said at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. “But we don’t have any hard numbers to report.”

In a tweet sent just before 5:20 a.m., SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman said she was “Grateful off-duty (SDPD) officers who were there are OK.”

We are all grieving with @LVMPD and everyone affected by this horrific attack. Grateful off-duty @SanDiegoPD officers who were there are ok https://t.co/VnthiivCar — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) October 2, 2017

“We are all grieving with (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) and everyone affected by this horrific attack,” Zimmerman tweeted.

Several employees of San Diego country music radio station KSON were also at the concert. All of them have been accounted for and are safe, a station employee told FOX 5.

Our staff who was in #vegas for #route91harvest are safe. @jandtmornings will be checking in with them thru the Morning listen 97.3 92.1 — KSON-FM (@KSON973) October 2, 2017

The gunman killed himself before police breached his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort, the Clark County sheriff said. The shooter was identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, a small city about an hour northeast of Las Vegas off Interstate 15 near the Arizona border.

One Las Vegas-area officer responding to the shooting was critically injured while another sustained minor injuries, police said. Two off-duty Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department members were also wounded.

The Las Vegas Police Department said one of its off-duty officers attending the concert was killed in the shooting.

Jason Aldean, the singer who was on stage for the last act of the festival when the shooting occurred, is scheduled to play a concert Saturday at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista. He was also scheduled for shows Friday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim. It’s unknown if those concerts will go forward as planned.