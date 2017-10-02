La Mesa man arrested after man shot in head

LA MESA, Calif. – A La Mesa man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of pulling a gun during an argument outside his Mount Helix-area home and opening fire on an acquaintance, leaving him hospitalized with a severe head wound.

Christopher James Artale, 40, was quarreling with Aldo Prado, 35, in the 4400 block of Glen Street about 4:45 p.m. Sunday when the latter brandished a knife and began to vandalize Artale’s vehicle, according to police. Artale allegedly responded by producing a pistol and shooting Prado, Lt. Chad Bell said.

Officers arrived to find the wounded National City resident lying in the street. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Police found Artale in his nearby home. Detectives questioned him before arresting him about 10:30 p.m. on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, Bell said.

Artale was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The reason for the violence was unclear.

“We know that the shooter and the victim know each other, but we don’t have any idea … why the shooting took place,” Bell told reporters.