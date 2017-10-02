How to help victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — Donations are pouring in for those affected by a mass shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more who had gathered below at an outdoor country music festival.

In five hours, more than $800,000 had been raised toward the goal of $1 million. To donate, click here.

The GoFundMe was started by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commision Chair from Las Vegas and gubernatorial candidate in Nevada.

Sisolak, who pledged the first $10,000, said the money raised will be used to “provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.”

Long waits to donate blood – we thank you so much, making a reservation might help save you some time. #PrayForVegas #LasVegasShootings https://t.co/oqmqeQUGmO — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 2, 2017

Besides money, officials in Las Vegas are pleading for donations to local blood banks. More than 500 injured people have been taken to hospitals, creating a dire need for blood.

Police said anyone who wants to donate blood can visit the Labor Health and Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.

Currently, Las Vegas is not requesting blood be sent. San Diego blood banks are being asked to stand ready to send blood to Las Vegas if called upon.

Make an appointment to donate blood or call 1-800-469-7322.