‘Fast food saved my life’ Vegas massacre survivor took shelter in McDonald’s freezer

CINCINATTI, OH — “The day fast food saved my life” is how German au pair and blogger Marie-Sophie described Sunday night’s music festival massacre.

She posted a Tweet early Monday that she will be “forever thankful to the McDonald’s manager who locked us in her freezer.”

Marie-Sophie was in the United States as part of the American Institute for Foreign Study. Her blog reveals that she had been traveling around the country as part of the program when the deadliest shooting in American history occurred.

More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 injured when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock unleashed a hailstorm of bullets into a country music concert from an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

A McDonald’s restaurant is located on South Las Vegas Boulevard just across from the hotel. The Independent was not able to obtain an immediate comment from McDonald’s representatives or the blogger.