Children hide in bathroom during shooting at home day care

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Several children were inside a home day care during a double-shooting in South Bay Monday, authorities said.

Chula Vista police received a call of a shooting at the day care in the 2100 block of Corte Condesa in the San Miguel Ranch area around 3 p.m.

A former resident of the home went to the house asking for his mattress. When he was denied a request to enter the home, he allegedly attempted to set the house on fire and broke a sliding glass door, police said.

The woman inside the house moved the seven children, ranging in ages from 1 to 8 years old, to a bathroom, authorities said.

The armed man fired his gun toward the woman inside and she returned a shot back at him, according to police. Neither shot hit anyone.

By the time police arrived, the woman was outside the house and the man was inside. Police took him into custody and freed the children from the bathroom, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts to his body from breaking the glass door. He is expected to be charged with attempted murder, child endangerment and more offenses.

Police did not provide any other details about the children.