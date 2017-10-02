Aztecs to head to Las Vegas for UNLV game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed their best start to a season in 40 years, but this weekend they face a solemn dose of reality in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs play UNLA Saturday night in a city that will likely still be in shock from Sunday night's horrible tragedy.

While they're focused on preparing this week, the Aztecs know there's bigger things than a game right now.

SDSU's running back Rashaad Penny had some very poignant thoughts and so did Aztecs tight end David Wells.

"It shouldn't happen. I don't think anyone's life should be in jeopardy," Penny said when asked about traveling to Las Vegas for their next game. "As a team, we're going to get through it together. And we'll also be with [the other Mountain West team] in a sad moment. Even though we're rivals, we still have a bond."

"So much hate and evil going on in this world. We need prayer and love more than ever. Prayers going out to everyone and their families affected by this evil act," Wells posted on Twitter.

Coach Rocky Long said they expect the Rebels to have some sort of pre-game memorial and the Aztecs would happily take part.

The game is tentatively scheduled for 7:45 p.m.