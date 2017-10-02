Airline offers free flights to Las Vegas for San Diegans affected by shootings

LAS VEGAS – Carlsbad-based Cal Jet Elite announced Monday that people with family affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas can fly to the city for free.

Cal Jet Elite offers two daily flights to Las Vegas. The company said it will provide round-trip tickets to San Diego County residents who need to get to Las Vegas this week because the shootings.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event in Las Vegas,” said George Wozniak president of Cal Jet Elite. “Serving the community is core part of our values. It is unfortunate that this is the way we must step up today, but we are committed to doing what we can to provide relief and assistance to those affected by this violent attack.” Cal Jet Elite Air will provide round trip tickets to San Diego residents affected who need to get to Las Vegas this week.”

Those who need to book a free flight were asked to call Cal Jet Elite at 800-414-8537 and ask to speak with the “Family Center.”

The man police say killed at least 59 people on the Las Vegas Strip was identified as Stephen Paddock, a retired accountant who enjoyed playing $100-a-hand poker, his brother told CNN. He was 64 years old and lived in Mesquite, Nevada a retiree community about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He had previously lived in the Orlando, Florida, area.