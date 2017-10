LA MESA, Calif. – An investigation is underway in La Mesa after a man was shot in the head Sunday, police said.

La Mesa police received a call of a shooting on Glen Street around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. They found an injured man who was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A man who lives on the street knows the victim and was detained, police said. As of 7:30 p.m., the unnamed man had not been arrested.