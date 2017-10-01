Gulls to work on power plays after Tucson shut out

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Gulls were held scoreless on four power plays, including a 78-second two-man advantage in the first period, and Hunter Miska stopped all 26 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners in a preseason game Saturday evening at Valley View Casino Center.

Defenseman Kyle Wood put a shot from the point past Kevin Boyle seven minutes, 12 seconds into the first period to open the scoring. Former Gull Zac Larraza put a shot through the legs of Angus Redmond on a breakaway with 49 seconds left for the second goal.

“It was a hard game, with so many penalties,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said. “It seemed for the first half of the game we killed penalties and in the second half of the game we worked on our power play. It was quite evident we haven’t had those power play units together at all yet. That will be something we start focusing on moving forward.”

The Gulls (0-1-0-1) killed all six power-play opportunities by Tucson (1- 1-0-0).

“The PK was pretty good I thought,” Gulls center Sam Carrick said, referring to the team’s penalty killing. “We wanted to be aggressive. We knew if we were going to make mistakes, we wanted them to be aggressive mistakes.”

Boyle stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced in the opening 34:49. He was assigned to the Gulls earlier Saturday by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks. Redmond stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced in 24:36.

In his first appearance with the Gulls, left wing Mike Liambas checked rookie center Lane Pederson into the bench boards, drawing a five-minute major boarding penalty and a game misconduct.

The 20-year-old Pederson was sidelined for the rest of the game. He was playing in his first game for the Roadrunners, six days after being assigned to the team by its NHL parent team, the Arizona Coyotes.

Jens Looke assisted on both goals. Emerson Etem, who suffered a season- ending knee injury in the only game he played for the Gulls last season, assisted on the second.

The Gulls will conclude their three-game preseason schedule Monday by facing the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The Gulls will open the regular season Oct. 7 at Tucson.

When the Gulls take the ice for their home opener on Friday, October 13, the game will be televised on FOX 5.

The showdown against the Texas Stars is one of six games that will be televised on FOX 5 during the 2017-1018 season.

Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, October 13 vs Texas Stars

Friday, November 10 vs Stockton Heat

Friday, November 17 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, December 22 vs Ontario Reign

Friday, January 19 vs San Jose Barracuda

Friday, March 30 vs Cleveland Monsters

** All games to be aired on FOX 5 San Diego start at 7 p.m.