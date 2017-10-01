× Fire that tore through ship in San Diego Harbor mostly out

SAN DIEGO – A fire that tore through a docked commercial fishing and research vessel Friday near Seaport Village was mostly out Sunday.

The highest temperature reading from inside the ship was approximately 100 degrees Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said in an email.

“For all intents and purposes, the fire is out,” she said.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons inside the 120-foot Norton Sound at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters initially battled the blaze from inside, but had been ordered to pull out Friday after temperatures inside the vessel rose too high for them to continue safely.

The interior of the vessel continued to burn throughout Friday and Saturday.

Firefighters monitored the fire and sprayed water on the hull from outside to cool the vessel, but could not enter until temperatures dropped to a safe level, Munoz said Saturday.

Now that the fire appears to be out, Munoz said authorities will determine how to proceed with an investigation of the fire later Sunday.

Authorities were also having trouble locating the vessel’s owner, Munoz said.

Munoz previously said Friday that the boat’s owner was on his way from Tijuana. However, the owner in the U.S. Coast Guard’s records apparently sold the vessel, and the agency does not have the current owner in its database, Munoz said late Saturday.

“Suffice to say, the current owner has not been contacted,” she said.