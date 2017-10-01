Elderly man goes missing in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Police were seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing from his Carlsbad home Sunday.

At about 1 p.m., Salvador Cantu, 86, left his home in downtown Carlsbad to visit a friend about a mile away, according to Lt. Jeff Chapman of the Carlsbad Police Department.

Cantu never arrived at his destination and was reported missing.

He was last seen driving a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup with California license plate number 8T37859, Chapman said.

The Carlsbad Police Department has checked with local hospitals and issued a Silver Alert, a public notification system to broadcast information about missing senior citizens, to aid in locating Cantu, Chapman said.

Anyone with information regarding Cantu’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 760-931-2197.