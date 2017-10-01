DUI suspected in crash that knocked out power in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunken driver caused a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night, was detained by a crowd of people, and then arrested, police said Sunday.

The crash was shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at Drescher and Kelly streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Multiple witnesses prevented the driver from leaving the scene before officers could arrest him on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

Two passengers had to be taken to a hospital, police said. It was unclear whether they were passengers in the suspect’s vehicle or in other vehicles, police said.

A power pole’s support cable was hit in the crash and more than 500 customers were without power in the area Saturday night, according to Elizabeth Beaver of San Diego Gas and Electric.

SDGE was able to restore power to most of those customers by about midnight, but about 150 customers were still without power Sunday, Beaver said.

Crews hoped to have all power restored by noon Sunday, she said.