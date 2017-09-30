Man shot, wounded in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO – A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded in his chest near the loading docks of a grocery store in Bay Terraces, authorities said Saturday.

The gunfire was reported at 10:52 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Alta View Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Heims said.

The shooting occurred near the loading docks behind a Ralph’s grocery store.

There was no suspect description available.