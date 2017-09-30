Local man talks to parents in Puerto Rico for first time since Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- For Angel Peña, a Puerto Rico native, it’s heartbreaking to look at the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

“It is truly a human crisis right now," said Peña.

Peña moved to San Diego two years ago, but his entire family, including his two sons, still live in San Juan.

“It’s been difficult just to concentrate and focus on what I’m doing here because I’d rather be down there. I tried three times -- just didn’t work," said Peña.

He says his family is doing fine. Because of power outages, for the first time since the storm hit Puerto Rico ten days ago, Peña talked to his parents Saturday.

“All I kept asking is, ‘you have water, food? Are you OK?’ They kept saying ‘yes, everybody is helping,'" said Peña.

Peña says he’s confident Puerto Rico will recover, but he wonders how long it will take.

“It’s going to move every day -- Puerto Rico is different," he said. "The day I go there I’m going to cry. I have cried a lot."