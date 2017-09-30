Authorities search for pickup truck involved in Encinitas hit-run

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a pickup truck allegedly involved in a serious hit-and-run in Encinitas.

The collision happened Sept. 22, according to Deputy Christopher Murray.

The vehicle which authorities were searching for was a white 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum Edition pickup truck with a California plate number of 83524A2, Murray said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. All tips can be made anonymously.