US Air Force Academy clears dorms after reports of active shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy Friday night received reports of an active shooter on academy grounds, according to a tweet from its official Twitter account.

The academy said there was no confirmation of shots fired and that security forces were sweeping the area.

We received reports of active shooter on Academy grounds. There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 30, 2017

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it was investigating shots fired and that military personnel were clearing dorms: “Mil personnel & LE are clearing dorms including knocking on doors to check on cadets on USAFA. No reported injuries or shots fired.”

Mil personnel & LE are clearing dorms including knocking on doors to check on cadets on USAFA. No reported injuries or shots fired. pic.twitter.com/evxP89FeGi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

EPSO and military personnel investigating shots fired on the Air Force Academy . Nothing is confirmed yet. More info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/cMBuACfxUY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

This is a developing story.