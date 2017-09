Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Nearly 80 veterans took off Friday an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C.

The so-called "Honor Flight" included 78 WWII and one Korean War veteran.

The men and woman will spend Saturday visiting and reflecting at the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Among the American heroes were former POWs, Pearl Harbor survivors, Purple Heart recipients and Bronze Star recipients. Three were over 100 years old.