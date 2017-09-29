Indoor concert venue coming to Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — Plans for a new indoor concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will proceed, it was announced Friday after the agency that owns and operates the fairgrounds and the Solana Beach City Council reached an agreement.

The concert venue will be a $13 million renovation of Surfside Race Place, an off-track betting facility currently on the fairgrounds. The venue will seat 1,869 people and will host 60 concerts a year.

The venue will also have a beer tasting room, satellite wagering and will include exhibits about the history of the San Diego County Fair, horse racing and craft beer.

In June, Solana Beach city officials filed a lawsuit seeking a California Environmental Quality Act review of the project to address impacts to Solana Beach.

At a council meeting Wednesday, the city approved a memorandum of understanding with the 22nd District Agricultural District. On Thursday, the city sent a letter to the California Coastal Commission explaining that it is not opposed to the project and that it and the 22nd DAA had reached an agreement.

The CEO of the Del Mar Fairgrounds says the venue will generate jobs and hopes it will bring new horse racing customers.

Construction is slated to begin in December and the venue is expected to open in the fall of 2018.