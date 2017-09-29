Gulls fall to Ontario Reign in preseason opener

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls were unable to hold a third-period lead, losing 4-3 in a shootout to the host Ontario Reign in the preseason opener for both teams Thursday in Ontario.

The Gulls scored three consecutive goals after trailing 2-0 in the first period, taking a 3-2 lead eight minutes, 14 seconds into the third period on Mitch Hults’ goal off assists by Justin Hamonic and Greger Hanson.

The Reign tied the score 2:30 later as Philippe Maillet deflected the puck past Kevin Carr.

Neither team scored during the five-minute overtime, which is played with three skaters per team in the American Hockey League, two fewer than in regulation.

The Gulls shot first in the shootout. Julius Nattinen scored in the first round, but the Gulls failed to score on their second and third shots.

Maillet scored on Ontario’s second shot and Spencer Watson on the third at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

The Gulls began their comeback 10:41 into the first period when Tyler Soy redirected the puck past goaltender Cal Petersen.

The Gulls tied the score when Kyle Thomas chipped a rolling puck over Petersen with 11.9 seconds left in the second period. The Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, took a 2-0 lead on goals by Matt Luff 9:07 into the first period and Sam Kurker 1:23 later.

Redmond stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced in the first two periods. Carr stopped 24 of 25 shots in the third period and overtime.

Petersen stopped 17 of 20 shots.

Both teams were scoreless in four power-play attempts.

The Gulls will play their lone 2017 preseason game at Valley View Casino Center Saturday against the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes AHL affiliate.

The Gulls will open the regular season Oct. 7 at Tucson. Their home opener will be on Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars, the Dallas Stars’ AHL affiliate, at the Valley View Casino Center.

Hults was among nine players assigned to the Gulls Thursday by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, increasing their training camp roster to 36.

The others assigned were center Sam Carrick, defensemen Brian Cooper, Steven Oleksy, Marcus Pettersson and Andy Welinski, left wing Mike Liambas and right wings Scott Sabourin and Corey Tropp.