Former bunny at San Diego’s Playboy Club remembers Hugh Hefner

SAN DIEGO -- -- A former bunny at San Diego's Playboy Club said her heart broke when she learned of Hugh Hefner's death earlier this week.

Rosie Noerenberg was a Playboy bunny back in the early 80’s. She worked at the Playboy Club in San Fransisco before becoming the bunny manager for the short-lived club in San Diego.

She met Hefner on a few occasions at the mansion and credits him for giving her the "best job of her life."

"My heart broke and and I shed a few tears because he was such a good person," Noerenberg said.

The Playboy club opened in San Diego in December 1981 off Camino Del Rio South in Mission Valley and closed in July 1982.

"It was packed every night. There’s nothing but beautiful women there and what man doesn’t want to walk into that?" she said.

The first Club opened in Chicago in 1960, with more than 25 locations eventually opening all over the world. Each location generally featured a living room, a playmate bar, a dining room and a club room.

Members and their guests were served food and drinks by women like Noerenberg, some of whom were featured in Playboy magazine.