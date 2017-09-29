Crews battle fire on ship near Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO — A 120-foot fishing trawler caught fire Friday morning in the San Diego Harbor, sending thick plumes of dark gray smoke billowing into the skies above Seaport Village.

The blaze — reported about 9:30 a.m. at 750 N. Harbor Drive — prompted a two-alarm response from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Fire crews were still battling the blaze as of 10 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was aboard the burning vessel, Munoz said. The person who called 911 to report the blaze said they did not see anybody onboard.

The first fire units arrived shortly after receiving the call and requested a second alarm, with those units arriving at 9:40 a.m., Munoz said. A department helicopter was launched at 9:50 to help battle the flames.

The San Diego Harbor Police and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

Check back for details on this developing story.