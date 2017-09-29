Nearly $1M in cocaine found stashed in car’s bumper

TEMECULA, Calif. — Two men were arrested after Border Patrol agents found nearly one million dollars worth of cocaine in their car, according to authorities.

The men were riding in a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu on northbound Interstate 15 near the Border Patrol checkpoint in Temecula when the agents stopped the car and conducted a search. The agents found 32 bundles of cocaine stashed in the front wheel wells and bumper. The bundles weighed 75.96 pounds and had an estimated street value of $987.454.

The suspected smugglers, each around 30 years old, were booked into a Riverside County detention facility and face narcotics smuggling charges.