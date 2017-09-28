CARLSBAD, Calif. – Nonstop flights from Carlsbad to Las Vegas take flight Thursday morning.

Cal Jet by Elite Airways begins its service between the McClellan-Palomar airport in Carlsbad and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on September 28.

The inaugural flight will feature a water cannon salute starting at 8 a.m. as part of the lift off ceremony.

“We’re delighted that North County residents can now say good-bye to the I-5 when flying to Las Vegas,” said Cal Jet Air President George Wozniak.

The newly renovated, smaller airport in Carlsbad offers faster check-in, shorter lines and $5 daily parking, Wozniak said.

The airline will operate a single Bombardier CRJ700 jet, which has 64 seats.

The flights are the first commercial air service at the Carlsbad airport since 2015.

The airline is taking reservations for tickets on its website.