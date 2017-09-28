Man stabbed 16 times when fight breaks out on bus

SAN DIEGO — A fight on a bus spilled onto a street near Balboa Park, where one man stabbed another man 16 times in the chest, police said Thursday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but was later listed in stable condition at a hospital, while the suspect was arrested in Balboa Park on suspicion of attempted murder, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The quarrel between the two men began on a city bus about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, escalated into a physical altercation and spilled onto the street a short time later at Fifth Avenue and Upas Street, Buttle said.

“During the fight the suspect took a knife and stabbed the victim approximately 16 times in the upper left torso,” Buttle said.

The suspect fled southbound on Fifth Avenue while the victim got back on the bus before he was taken to a hospital, the officer said. Doctors treated his life-threatening injuries and listed him as stable.

Police identified a suspect and found that man in Balboa Park, where he was taken into custody, Buttle said. His name was not immediately released.