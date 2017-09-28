Father arrested after taking baby from her mother near Balboa Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was arrested in North Park Thursday afternoon after taking his infant daughter from her mother and running off, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., the woman, who was living with her baby girl at a shelter for victims of domestic abuse near 4th Avenue and Upas Street in Hillcrest, went outside to see her daughter's father, whom she had a temporary restraining order against.

The man threw the woman to the ground and took off with their child. Bystanders chased after him and called police.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers arrested the man several blocks away in the 1200 block of Upas Street.

