Widespread dense fog could affect airport, morning commute

SAN DIEGO – Widespread dense fog is likely to develop along the San Diego coast Thursday night through Friday morning, according to FOX 5 meteorologist Jason Handman.

National Weather Service posted a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Friday.

Handman said the fog is expected to extend about 5 to 10 miles inland overnight, impacting the Friday morning commute. The fog could affect air travel at San Diego International Airport.

Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of San Diego County pic.twitter.com/sLLOU1Dx4x — Jason Handman (@handman) September 28, 2017

The advisory includes the Interstate 5 corridor in San Diego County and southern Orange County. The visibility will be a quarter of a mile or less.

Drivers should slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between any vehicle in the lane.