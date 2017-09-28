Barking dog alerts homeowner before burglars break into Poway home

POWAY, Calif. – Poway Sheriff’s deputies sought help Thursday in identifying two men wanted for a recent midday burglary.

A man was at home in the 15700 block of Riparian Road around 11:45 a.m. on September 16 when his dog started barking, alerting him to two men outside a sliding glass door.

The burglars, who didn’t notice the homeowner, then broke a window to get into the house, authorities said. The two burglars ran away when they were confronted by the man.

The resident described the suspects as two black men in their early 20s, about 6 feet tall with skinny builds. Authorities released a sketch of one of the suspects.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Poway Sheriff’s Station at 858-513-2800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.