Arianna Huffington talks with FOX 5 during San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO -- Arianna Huffington has moved her focus away from the Huffington Post since she stepped down as editor-in-chief in 2016.

She’s now dedicating her time to Thrive Global, her startup focused on health and wellness issues. Huffington was in San Diego Thursday, giving the keynote address at the MindBody Bold Conference, where she talked about the personal experiences that caused her to make the shift into her newest venture.

Huffington says she fainted in 2007 from exhaustion and burnout, just two years after starting The Huffington Post, which led her to focus on the issue of sleep. She says most people don’t get enough of it -- including President Donald Trump. Huffington says that some of the byproducts of lack of sleep are the acts of lashing out, being reactive and doing things that turn out not to be in one’s own best interest. She points to the fact that Trump has touted his lack of sleep as a plus, but believes that it’s hurting him, the country and the Republican party.

The former California gubernatorial candidate told FOX 5 in an exclusive interview that she does not specifically miss The Huffington Post (now re-branded as HuffPost), but that she keeps her finger in politics by way of social media. She also continues to make frequent appearances on late-night TV talk shows.

Huffington said that San Diego is a great spot to tout her concerns about sleep, as Californians tend to lead the way, when it comes to personal wellness.

As for what interrupts her own sleep and what keeps her up at night, she says it’s not the goings-on in the White House. Huffington says it’s what is happening in the lives of her 26- and 28-year-old daughters, more than anything else.