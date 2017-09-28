Another rock slide reported in Yosemite, day after British man killed

YOSEMITE, Calif. – A second major rock slide happened at Yosemite National Park Thursday at El Capitan, a day after a rockfall killed a British tourist and injured another climber, park officials announced.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the second fall, the Los Angeles Times reported. Tourists were told to use Southside Drive when exiting the national park Thursday. The second rockfall left Northside Drive closed.

El Capitan is the most prominent granite cliff in Yosemite National Park, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The fatal rock slide from Wednesday appeared to have started near the Waterfall Route, a “popular climbing route” on the east buttress of the famous, nearly 3,000-foot granite wall, the NPS said.

A total of seven rockfalls occurred over a four-hour span on Wednesday afternoon, the National Parks Service said. In all, the volume of the rockfalls weighed about 1,300 tons, and the irregular sheet of rock that fell was estimated to be 130 feet tall, 65 feet wide and 3 to 10 feet thick.

El Capitan is one of the world’s most famous climbs, known for its near vertical cliffs. It was believed to be impossible to climb until 1957, when American rock climbing pioneer Warren Harding made it to the top with two aides.